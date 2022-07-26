More rains expected in Punjab from July 27 to 31

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid on Tuesday said that according to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds were continuously entering most of the country's areas, so more rains were expected in most parts of the province during July 27 to 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid on Tuesday said that according to the Meteorological Department, monsoon winds were continuously entering most of the country's areas, so more rains were expected in most parts of the province during July 27 to 31.

During July 27 to 31, rains with strong winds were expected in the upper and central regions including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur.

The DG PDMA said there was a risk of inundation of low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala due to heavy rains from July 27 to 31.

Due to the rain, there was a severe risk of flooding in the hilly and local streams of Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Due to heavy rain, water flow was expected to increase in the local and rainwater channels of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab rivers, he added.

He said that travellers and tourists should travel in consideration of the weather conditions and be more careful during the journey. In order to deal with the emergency situation, an alert had been issued to the district administration of Punjab to complete their arrangements and protect the people, he added.

He said, "Citizens should cooperate with institutions to avoid sudden situations, do not allow water to stand on the roofs of your houses, do not park vehicles in low-lying areas, and keep your children away from electrical appliances."