More rains forecast in Punjab till 29th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The PDMA Punjab said on Sunday that another monsoon spell is set to begin across the province from today evening till August 29.

It has also issued a urban flooding alert in major cities.

According to Punjab PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia, urban flooding could occur in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala while flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Due to heavy rains, floods may occur in the mountains. The PDMA administration has issued an alert about the weather situation, adding all departments administration should take special measures in view of possible rains on the Chehlam. He said that 24 hours monitoring continues in the PDMA control room, adding that citizens should avoid travel in bad weather.