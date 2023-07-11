Open Menu

More Rains From Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

More rains from Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted another monsoon spell in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital, from Wednesday to Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological department, monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from 12th of July (evening) which are likely to intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts on 14th (evening/night) and under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in most parts of the country, including Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from the 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 13th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in DG khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 (evening/night) to July 16.

The Met office also informed that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to 17 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable and hilly areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast while tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panelsand general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

