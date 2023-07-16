Open Menu

More Rains Likely In KP Districts: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :More rains likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Sunday.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 centigrade recorded and there are chances of heavy rains in upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said.

During the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall of 31 mm was recorded in Buner, 30 mm rain in Malam Jabba, 29 mm in Bajaur, 16 mm in Saidu Sharif, 21 mm in Abbottabad and 2 mm in Peshawar, the official disclosed.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently till July 18, the official added.

