More Rains Likely In KP: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :More rains are likely in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Meteorological Department officials said here Sunday.

The official said that with the chance of heavy rains in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan and Peshawar divisions the minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 centigrade recorded and during the last 20 hours, Abbottabad recorded the highest rainfall of 21 mm.

Saidu Sharif, Swat 15 mm rain, 11 mm in Mansehra, Mardan and Balakot, 9 mm rain in Kalam, 5 mm in Kohistan recorded, the official of the Meteorological Department said. The spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to continue till July 10, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

