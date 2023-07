More rains predicted from July 22 to July 24 in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted more rains in most parts of the Sindh province from July 22 to July 24 with occasional gaps.

The more rains are predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Badin and Thatta.

However, heavy rains predicted during the next 24 hours in Mithi, Padidan, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Chhor.

Whereas, heavy rains may cause water-logging in low laying areas of Umerkot, Tharparkar, Nangarparker, Islamkot, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mohenjodaro, Sanghar, Khairpur, Dadu and their surrounding areas.