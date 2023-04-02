UrduPoint.com

More Rains Predicted In Upper Parts Of Country Within Next Twenty-four Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 11:10 PM

More rains predicted in upper parts of country within next twenty-four hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :More rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in the upper parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The met office on Sunday informed that another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from 02nd April (evening/night) and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from 02nd April (evening/night) to 04th April.

Meanwhile, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah) and south Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar and Sahiwal) from 02 April to 03th April.

According to the possible impacts, strong winds & hailstorms may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country. Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast.

Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajur, Kurram, Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday during the forecast period.

While landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period, it added.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period, the met office informed.

Recent Stories

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd ..

Iraq to voluntarily cut oil output by 211,000 bpd from May to year-end

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers of businessmen, investors, dig ..

56 minutes ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hu ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling hunting and shooting equipment o ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring glo ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis begins Monday featuring global, Arab sports icons, cultur ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autis ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches its 17th annual autism awareness campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.