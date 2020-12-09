More rains, snowfall predicted from Friday in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office Wednesday forecast more widespread rains, thunderstorms with snowfall for upper areas and scattered places in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and Saturday.

It further said that the mercury could drop to minus in hilly areas and fog conditions would prevail in plain areas of the wet spell.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned all the district administrations to take precautionary measures as the widespread rains could cause land sliding in hilly areas while the snowfall could block the roads.

It also advised the district administrations to keep the tourists updated about the weather condition to avoid any untoward incident.

It further said that people could contact on helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.