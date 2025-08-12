More rains, thundershowers across country as monsoon activity intensifies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers in most parts of the country in the coming days, with monsoon activity expected to intensify from August 17.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to strengthen midweek.

A westerly wave currently affecting the region is also expected to intensify from August 17.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 14 to 17.

The wet spell will extend from August 18 to 21 in many northern areas, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and several districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

From August 18 to 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness widespread rains, with heavy to very heavy falls in districts such as Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, and Mardan. Southern districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan will also receive showers with occasional heavy spells.

Punjab, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, is likely to experience heavy rains from August 18 to 21, with scattered activity in southern Punjab districts.

Parts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Gwadar, and Panjgur, as well as several Sindh districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Tharparkar, are also expected to receive showers between August 18 and 22.

The PMD has warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from August 15 to 21, and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan from August 18 to 21.

Urban flooding is also expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, and Nowshera during the same period. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt roads in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir, while heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops, walls of kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The public, travelers, and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.

All relevant authorities have been urged to stay on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.