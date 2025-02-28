More Rains, Thunderstorms With Snowfall Expected Across Country From March 2-4: PMD
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snowfall over hills in various parts of the country from March 2 to 4, as a westerly weather system is likely to approach the western regions on March 2.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kharan, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, and Sherani on March 2 and 3.
Moderate to heavy rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, and Kohat from March 2 (night) to March 4 (afternoon).
Rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh from March 2 (night) to March 3, while light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, and Okara during this period.
Rain, wind, and snowfall are also expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from March 2 (night) to March 4 (afternoon), while Sukkur and Larkana may receive light rain-wind/thunderstorms on March 2 (night) and March 3.
The PMD warned that moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum Valley, while there is a high risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Hailstorms may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Kashmir. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious, while farmers are urged to manage their agricultural activities accordingly.
The PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in hilly regions.
