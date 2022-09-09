More relief items dispatched to flood hit districts: Iqbal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir on Friday said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, additional relief items have been sent to the flood-affected districts to mitigate the suffering of the people.

Giving details of relief goods, he said that 15,000 blankets, 1,000 buckets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 1,500 sandalwood kits have been sent to Kohistan.

Similarly, 15,000 blankets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 3,000 baby diapers, 1,500 sanitary kits have been dispatched for Swat.

The aid sent to Upper Dir include 8000 blankets, 1800 plastic mats, 1200 buckets, 500 napkins, 200 jerry cans, 1000 kitchen sets, 1200 tarpaulin sheets, 900 sweaters.

The minister said that aid to district Tank include7,000 blankets, 1,600 kitchen sets, 2,900 plastic mats, 1,800 plastic mats, 2,000 sanitary kits.

He said that KP government top priority is to provide maximum help and support to flood victims, adding more relief materials are being sent to the affected districts.