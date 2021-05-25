More residential flats for workers to be constructed in KP: Shaukat

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai said that effective measures are being taken for industrial development and promotion of domestic and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai said that effective measures are being taken for industrial development and promotion of domestic and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that more residential flats would be constructed for the workers in the province while the occupation mafia will be eradicated from the existing labor colonies. It is unfortunate that the decision to give Regi Lalma residential flats to the workers on ownership rights has been disputed, he added.

The Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of representatives of industrial laborers led by President of industrialists Association Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq, who called on him here Monday.

Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, Secretary Workers Welfare board Dr. Bilal, Director Labor Irfan Khan, Director General ESSI Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, every possible step would be being taken to safeguard the rights of the workers and laborers. He said that if we had not completed Regi Lalma Flats, they could not be constructed in next ten years.

He thanked Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for constructing a hospital in Labor Complex. He said that the government wants to provide all facilities to the poor workers.

Shaukat Yousafzai said, the working hours of the workers will be decided and their minimum wage will also be increased. He said that he will protect the rights of the workers, the laws made for the workers would be implemented at all costs. He assured that the officials who harass any industrialist without any reason would not be forgiven.