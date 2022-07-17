More scattered rain-wind, thundershower expected in Sindh, Balochistan & Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :More scattered rain-wind and thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab.

While isolated rain-wind and thundershower is likely in northeast and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next twelve hours., radio Pakistan reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty, Muzaffarabad twenty-three and Murree twenty-one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar Pulwama, and Baramulla seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh ten, Shopian and Anantnag sixteen degree centigrade.