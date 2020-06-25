More sections of law included in Aamir Tehkal case

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Officers Welfare Association General Secretary Sangin Shah and Press Secretary Zulfiqar Ali on Thursday informed that some more sections of law have been included in Aamir Tehkal case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prosecution Officers Welfare Association General Secretary Sangin Shah and Press Secretary Zulfiqar Ali on Thursday informed that some more sections of law have been included in Aamir Tehkal case.

In a statement issued from DPO Office here, they said District Public Prosecutor Fazal Noorani has further included some sections of law including Sections 166, 342 of PPC and sections of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 i.e. 20,21,24 in Aamir Tehkal case.

A two-member committee, comprised of senior public prosecutors Sangin Shah and Rafi Ullah, has also been constituted to supervise the investigation process.

It merits a mention here that a youth from Tehkal area named Aamir was arrested by the police and was harshly beaten nakedly in custody. A video of police torturing the youth was also posted on social media after which the high-ups suspended and arrested the involved police officials and a case was registered against them.