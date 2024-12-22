Open Menu

More Security Devices Installed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) On the directions of the higher authorities, more CCTV cameras and security devices have been installed at important official and non-official premises in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that more CCTV cameras and security devices including scanning devices had been installed at all important places including religious places.

“More CCTV cameras and scanning devices have also been installed at churches in the city on Sunday to provide foolproof security,” he said.

He said that on the directions of District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan, police had been deployed at entry, exit points of the city and at religious places. “Police patrolling has also been increased on city arteries to maintain law and order,” he said.

