UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Shelter Homes To Get Telehealth Kiosks

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

More shelter homes to get telehealth kiosks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Efforts are afoot to set up telehealth kiosks at more shelter homes (Panahgahs) to provide medical care to its residents, in addition to two-time meals a day and night stay.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told the media during his visit to the Panahgah, located at Tarlai—an area situated in outskirts of the Federal capital.

He said so far, the facility was fully operational at four shelter homes and "It is our target to establish telehealth kiosks at our 25 Panahgahs by the end of February," he added.

"We are striving to transform the Panahgahs in the welfare center, where daily wage earners do not only get food and shelter but also healthcare facilities under a conducive environment," he remarked.

He said as many as 130 shelter homes were fully functional and serving the poor and shelterless people across the country.

To a query, Naseem said the kiosks were being installed by in collaboration with EZ Shifa, which was a private company, virtually connecting volunteer teams of doctors, from Pakistan and abroad with marginalized segments of the society.

He said telehealth kiosks, set up at the federal capital's 'Panahgahs', were getting tremendous response as so far 500 dwellers had availed access to medical care and consultation with online doctors, who were part of EZ Shifa network in Canada, the UnitedStates of America and Pakistan.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Canada Company Visit February Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

11 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

41 minutes ago

Donâ€™t forget your mask, even if youâ€™re vaccina ..

56 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Caresâ€™ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.