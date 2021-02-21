More shelter homes to get telehealth kiosks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Efforts are afoot to set up telehealth kiosks at more shelter homes (Panahgahs) to provide medical care to its residents, in addition to two-time meals a day and night stay.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told the media during his visit to the Panahgah, located at Tarlai—an area situated in outskirts of the Federal capital.

He said so far, the facility was fully operational at four shelter homes and "It is our target to establish telehealth kiosks at our 25 Panahgahs by the end of February," he added.

"We are striving to transform the Panahgahs in the welfare center, where daily wage earners do not only get food and shelter but also healthcare facilities under a conducive environment," he remarked.

He said as many as 130 shelter homes were fully functional and serving the poor and shelterless people across the country.

To a query, Naseem said the kiosks were being installed by in collaboration with EZ Shifa, which was a private company, virtually connecting volunteer teams of doctors, from Pakistan and abroad with marginalized segments of the society.

He said telehealth kiosks, set up at the federal capital's 'Panahgahs', were getting tremendous response as so far 500 dwellers had availed access to medical care and consultation with online doctors, who were part of EZ Shifa network in Canada, the UnitedStates of America and Pakistan.

