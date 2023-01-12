UrduPoint.com

More Snowfall Likely, PDMA All Set To Meet Any Situation

Published January 12, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has increased the number of fork-lifters and other machinery in Murree to deal with snowfall, putting all the other departments on high alert, in view of drizzle/snowfall in the area.

A statement issued by spokesman for PDMA on Thursday, more drizzle and snow fall was expected in different cities of the province and rescue, medical teams and tourism squad personnel had been directed to be alert to meet any situation, while additional staff had already been deployed.

More than the specified number of vehicles would not be allowed to enter Murree this season, while 13 facilitation centers had been established for tourists on the instructions of the Punjab government, he added.

He said that snowfall and other weather conditions were being monitored 24 hours and all the institutions including PDMA, District Administration, Rescue Service, Highways Department were on alert and other relevant institutions would also be ready to deal with any emergency situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

