More space for youth in entertainment industry urged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of RINSTRA Technologies, Misbah Ishak Khalid, emphasized on providing more space to youth in entertainment industry of the country to promote creativity.

Misbah is a Leading Director and one of best artists, and an award-winning media professional.

Being one of the most innovative filmmakers in the industry, she is known for her film making technique and subject treatment, said release here on Wednesday.

Misbah is also working closely with the Federal and Provincial Governments on public policy design for the entertainment sector.

Misbah has been a storyteller since the age of 12, when she shot her first film in grade 6. Her passion for acting was nourished by legends like Fatimah Suriya Bajia, Haseena Moin, Mohsin Ali, Shoaib Mansoor and Zaheer Khan. She was part of the team in Afshaan at age 17 and later played important and leading roles in Ankahi, Shaheen, Front-Page etc.

Her enthusiasm for linguistics was supported by the Government of France and she was trained as a linguist in Paris. Misbah later joined the advertising industry as a copywriter. As a director/producer is also the winner of the United States Agency for International Development's scholarship for creative skills, she specialized in television production from the prestigious Center for Media Arts, New York.

Misbah has been one of the pioneers for private television productions in Pakistan. She has been a team member of the Network Television Marketing (NTM). She launched one of the most innovative programs of that time, the 'Music Challenge'.

Misbah Khalid has been part of GEO tv, AAJ, HUM Network and ARY as Head of Content. However, she preferred to work with all the leading channels in Pakistan as a freelance director and producer. She has well over 100 dramas and shows to her credit. She is multiple HUM Award winner for her various series and prodcutions.