More Sports Complexes To Open Soon: LDA DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will soon activate more sports complexes in the city.

LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq visited the LDA Sports Complex near Minar-e-Pakistan, where he was briefed by Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Project Director, and Director Sports. During his visit, DG Tahir Farooq reviewed the available facilities at the complex, which spans 46 kanals.

The Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex offers both indoor and outdoor sports and physical activity facilities for men and women. The DG inspected all sections of the complex, including the modern machinery installed for various fitness activities.

He also assessed the arrangements required to make the complex fully operational.

According to DG Tahir Farooq, activating the Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex will provide significant recreational benefits to residents of nearby areas. The complex features an e-library, snooker tables, table tennis, badminton, squash courts, a gym, and several other amenities.

Additionally, the LDA plans to soon open the Minar-e-Pakistan, West Canal (near EME), and China Scheme Sports Complexes. Membership for the West Canal Sports Complex has already been opened to the public.

