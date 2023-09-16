More steps needed to eliminate drugs from educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that more steps should be taken to eliminate the drug supply network in educational institutions. He said this while addressing a meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by SSPs, Chief Traffic Officers, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters, SDPOs, and others.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani reviewed the performance of officers against drugs and gave instructions to the officers.

The CPO said that strict action should also be taken against the supply chain of drug dealers. He remarked that SDPOs should self-supervise narcotics investigations.

The activities of bike riders in the delivery of drugs should also be closely monitored. We are determined to eradicate the drug scourge from Rawalpindi, he added.

He directed to ensure the cleanliness of police stations and their surroundings and the provision of service delivery.

"Your action against illegal encroachments is better than before; all resources should be utilized to maintain the flow of traffic".

430 suspects, including infamous drug dealers, have been detained so far in the campaign against drug sellers.

The accused was found to have more than 360 kg of hashish, more than 3 kg of heroin, and more than 1100 liters of alcohol and ice.