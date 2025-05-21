More steps stressed for successful implementation of Suthra Punjab programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday stressed that further steps were needed for the successful implementation of the Suthra Punjab (Clean Punjab) programme.

As a ‘Clean Punjab’ was the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz so it was a joint responsibility of “all of us to make it successful at the ground level”, he said while chairing a meeting here at his office.

The meeting was attended by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company managing director; assistant commissioners of Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kahuta; and officers of relevant departments.

DC Cheema directed that the implementation of the chief minister’s zero-waste policy should be ensured in all urban and rural areas. With effective monitoring system, contractors should be made to work in the field.

“By making a strategy at the micro level, everything should be clear down to the wards as to who has duty at which place and after how many days which area will be cleaned,” he further instructed.

Complaints, he said, should be resolved immediately and action should be taken against officials concerned on negligence while regularly monitoring the cleanliness situation in every area.

He said that no compromise would be made on the attendance and performance of government employees, and departmental action should be taken against those who were negligent.

He said the RWMC with its professional team, modern machinery and effective system should not only keep the busy places clean but also provide a pleasant, germ-free and quality environment to the citizens.

He said that under the Suthra Punjab programme, the sanitation system had been effectively implemented in many cities as well as villages.

He added that a macro plan should be posted at the entrance of every village, mentioning the name of official with his / her photograph deputed to collect garbage from the houses.

He directed the RWMC to ensure the cleanliness of GT Road, parks and Rehri Bazaars, besides maintaining street lights and properly covered manholes.