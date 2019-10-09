More sweeping machines to hit the roads soon: Chuhan

Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan Wednesday said that road cleaning work with mechanised sweeping machines would continue in all the talukas of Sukkur district, as out-of-order machines were being repaired, and more machines will hit the roads soon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan Wednesday said that road cleaning work with mechanised sweeping machines would continue in all the talukas of Sukkur district, as out-of-order machines were being repaired, and more machines will hit the roads soon.

The Deputy Mayor along with Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Peer Illahi Bux inspected the mechanised sweeping work at Military Road,Barrage Road and other areas.

On the occasion, the deputy mayor instructed the Taluka Municipal Commissioner to immediately complete all the ongoing works.

He urged the officers to ensure mutual coordination for carrying out various initiatives aimed at providing clean areas to the people and saving them from environmental pollution and epidemics.

He said it was the top most responsibility of municipal organisations to keep the city clean and provide healthy environment to people, therefore, no negligence or incompetence in this connection could be tolerated.

Peer Illahi Bux told the deputy mayor that municipal administration was making all out efforts to provide better municipal services to the people of Sukkur.

Illahi Bux said he would regularly review the progress of the drive.