More Teams Being Formed To Speed Up Relief Operation, Says Secretary Housing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Tuesday that more teams were being formed to speed up relief operations in flood hit areas of South Punjab.

He said that the recent flood has affected all Tehsils of Dera Ghazi Khan while Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur district has also been affected.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum relief for flood hit people. He said that clean drinking water, food, shelter and medicines were being provided to the people of flood hit areas.

Secretary Housing added that 36,000 food packets, 13,000 tents and 2400 cooked cauldrons have been distributed among flood hit people so far. He urged people to contribute in relief activities in order to bring more improvement in the relief being provided to the people.

