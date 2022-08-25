UrduPoint.com

More Teams Of Rescue 1122 Dispatched From Other Districts To Dera, Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

More teams of Rescue 1122 dispatched from other districts to Dera, Tank

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 is carrying out relief operations in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank affected by the rain-induced floods and so far rescued over 780 people and shifted them to safe places.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the people trapped in the flood lanes are being pulled out from different flood-hit areas of both the districts.

The rescued people included women, children and elderly people who are being carried on boats and on shoulders by the officials of Rescue 1122.

He informed that the more teams of Rescue 1122 were dispatched from Mardan, Nowshera and Charsadda to Dera Ismail Khan and Tank as the flash floods wrecked havoc in these districts, destroying dozens of villages here.

The rainwater was being drained from different areas by heavy machinery and dewatering pumps, he said.

The Rescue 1122 has set up medical camps in different areas where first aid was being provided to patients and injured on the spot while seriously injured were being taken to hospital in ambulances.

The Rescue 1122 was on alert while the leaves of all personnel had also been cancelled, he informed.

