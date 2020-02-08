More teams to visit Pakistan to play games: Firdous

(@fidahassanain)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says that positive image of the country has emerged due to efforts of PM Imran Khan in the world.

Islamabad: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has promoted Pakistan’s positive and soft image in the world.

Talking to the reporters at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that as a result of Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan's positive and peaceful image was promoted in the world.

“The world is accepting that Pakistan is a peace loving country. We are happy that several countries are now softening their travel advisories for Pakistan and that would give a boost to tourism in the country,” she said.

She predicted that more teams would visit Pakistan to play games.

“I would have been head coach of any team if I had not been a politician,” said Firdous, adding that “We are very confident that more teams will come to our country to play cricket. I would also like to thank Bangladesh Cricket board and its government for sending their team to Pakistan regardless of Indian propaganda,”.

“Our government is committed to explore the potential of youth in different sports,” she added.

Dr. Firdous further said that restructuring and improvements would be done in sports other than cricket as well.