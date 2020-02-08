UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Teams To Visit Pakistan To Play Games: Firdous

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:47 PM

More teams to visit Pakistan to play games: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on  Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says that positive image of the country has emerged due to efforts of PM Imran Khan in the world.

Islamabad: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has promoted Pakistan’s positive and soft image in the world.

Talking to the reporters at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that as a result of Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan's positive and peaceful image was promoted in the world.

“The world is accepting that Pakistan is a peace loving country. We are happy that several countries are now softening their travel advisories for Pakistan and that would give a boost to tourism in the country,” she said.

She predicted that more teams would visit Pakistan to play games.

“I would have been head coach of any team if I had not been a politician,” said Firdous, adding that “We are very confident that more teams will come to our country to play cricket. I would also like to thank Bangladesh Cricket board and its government for sending their team to Pakistan regardless of Indian propaganda,”.

“Our government is committed to explore the potential of youth in different sports,” she added.

Dr. Firdous further said that restructuring and improvements would be done in sports other than cricket as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Bangladesh Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Rawalpindi Government Coach

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

4 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

6 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

6 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.