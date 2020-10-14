More technology parks to be setup in Khyber Pakhtunkwa: Zia Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

The department of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkwa with assistance of Pakistan Software Export Board will setup more technology parks in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The department of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkwa with assistance of Pakistan Software Export board will setup more technology parks in the province.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday visited office of Pakistan Software Export Board and got briefed by Pakistan Software Export Board Managing Director Osman Nasir about initiatives, positions for promotion of IT sector in Pakistan and registration of software companies.

The meeting discussed and decided on other projects including setting up of IT zones, IT training programs, e-office programs, registration of software houses etc.

The meeting decided to work together for the promotion of IT industry.

The Pakistan Software Export Board Manging Director appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board's Initiatives for promotion and digitization of IT Sector and gave assurance of full support and assistance from the Pakistan Software Export Board in digitalization initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

Ziaullah Bangash thanked Pakistan Software Export Board for taking keen interest in IT projects in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and appreciated its initiatives for the promotion of IT sector in the country.