UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Teenagers Vaping Nicotine Than Flavours : Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

More teenagers vaping nicotine than flavours : Study

Most of the teenagers who vape are using addictive or mind-altering substances than previously believed, according to new study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Most of the teenagers who vape are using addictive or mind-altering substances than previously believed, according to new study.

The data paints a different picture than previous research because of the significantly higher proportion (75 per cent) of teens who vape using nicotine, marijuana, or multiple substances and not just flavouring.

"We found that youth were more likely to report vaping nicotine and marijuana than 'just flavouring' only, and that cigarette smoking intensity was associated with an increasing proportion of students reporting vaping nicotine only," said study researcher Hongying Dai at University of Nebraska in the US.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined patterns of youth vaping nicotine, marijuana, and just flavouring in the past 30 days by analysing data from the 2017 Monitoring the Future (MTF) cross-sectional study.

Of the 14,560 teens participating in that study, 12 per cent reported vaping within the prior 30 days, with 7.4 per cent using nicotine and 3.6 per cent, marijuana.

Of that group, only 24.9 per cent reported vaping just flavouring only, while a majority (75.1 per cent) reported vaping nicotine, marijuana, or multiple substances.

According to the researchers, current cigarette smoking intensity was associated with an increased risk of reporting vaping all three substances.

According to the researchers, due to the recent spate of vaping-related lung injuries, calls for restrictions on flavoured vaping products and e-cigarette use have become more urgent.

"Continuous surveillance of youth behaviours and strategies and interventions to reduce youth e-cigarette use are needed. The truth is that no form of tobacco is safe," said study co-investigator Mohammad Siahpush.

Related Topics

2017 All From Vaping

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

36 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

51 minutes ago

Abe-Rouhani Summit to Contribute to Japan's Effort ..

12 seconds ago

Pope Francis Abolishes Pontifical Secrecy for Sex ..

14 seconds ago

Farmers welfare govt's top priority: Chief Ministe ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.