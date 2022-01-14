More tests detect 23 Omicron variant, says Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 23 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 24 samples were tested, lifting the tally to 430 and 3,089 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 15,719 tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 23 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 24 samples were tested, lifting the tally to 430 and 3,089 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 15,719 tests.

He said that one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,693.

The chief minister, sharing the omicron cases report, said that during the last few days 24 tests were conducted which detected 23 new cases lifting the number of Omicron variant cases detected in the province so far to 430.

Giving details of COVID-19 situation, fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported overnight, lifting the death toll to 7,693 that constituted 1.6 percent death, however 3,089 new cases emerged when 15,719 tests were conducted that came to 6.8 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,323,358 tests have been conducted against which 495,663 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.2 percent or 471,845 patients have recovered, including 2,339 overnight.

The CM said that currently 16,125 patients were under treatment, of them 15,875 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 228 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 209 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,089 new cases, 2816 have been detected from Karachi, including 1037 from East, 934 South, 423 Central, 193 Korangi, 117 West and 112 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 104, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Sujawal 22, NausheroFeroze 19, Matiari 15, Mirpurkhas 14, Tando Allahyar 11, Tharparkar eight, Badin and Sanghar seven each, Larkana six, Umerkot five, Dadu and Ghotki four each, Sukkur three, Kashmore and Tando Muhammad Khan two each, Jacobabad and Jamshoro one each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 31,311,554 vaccinations have been administered upto January 13th and added during the last 24 hours 203,420 vaccines were inoculated - in total 31,514,974 vaccines have administered which constituted 56.99 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

