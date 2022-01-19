More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID-19 cases: says Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 26 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 28 samples were tested lifting the tally to 500 and 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 16,735 tests and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,710

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 26 more cases of Omicron variant emerged when 28 samples were tested lifting the tally to 500 and 3,648 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed through 16,735 tests and one more patient died lifting the death toll to 7,710.

He said this in the statement released here on Wednesday.

The chief minister sharing the omicron cases report said that during the last few days 28 tests were conducted which detected 26 new cases lifting the number of Omicron variant cases detected in the province so far to 500.

Giving details of COVID-19 situation, as many as one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,710 and 3,648 new cases emerged when 16,735 tests were conducted, that came to 6.9 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,402,684 tests have been conducted against which 511,124 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.5 percent or 473,008 patients have recovered, including 269 overnight.

The CM said that currently 30,406 patients were under treatment, of them 30,022 were in home isolation, 32 at isolation centers and 352 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 300 patients was stated to be critical, including 22 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 3,648 new cases, 3,081 have been detected from Karachi, including 1,147 from East, 840 South, 484 Central, 339 Malir, 166 West and 105 Korangi.

While in other districts Hyderabad has 242, Jamshoro 23, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan 19 each, Thatta 16, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal and Tharparkar 15 each, Matiari 14, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar 13 each, NausheroFeroze, Dadu and Sukkur 12 each, Larkana and Ghotki 10 each, Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot eight each, Jacobabad seven, Kashmore two and Qamber and Khairpur one each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 32,260,393 vaccinations have been administered upto January 17th and added during the last 24 hours 202,001 vaccines were inoculated - in total 32,462,394 vaccines have administered which constituted 58.61 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.