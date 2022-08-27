More than 03 kg drugs recovered during raids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :On the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, Rawalpindi Police conducted operations against drug dealers and arrested 03 drug dealers while more than 04 kg drug was recovered from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Waris Khan police held Zubair and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police arrested Nabil Ahmed and recovered 01.1 kg drugs from his possession.

While, Taxila police arrested Liaqat and recovered 01.4 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciating the performance of police teams said that the crackdown against drug dealers will continue in the city.