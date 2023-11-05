Open Menu

More Than 04 Kg Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

More than 04 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown against drug dealers, the Rawalpindi police arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than four kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Bilal Zafar and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Asad Naseer and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.

While Taxila police arrested Hazrat and recovered 520 gram of charas from his possession, the same quantity of drugs was recovered from Zafar Ali.

Following the operation, Dhamyal police arrested Usman and recovered 550 gram of charas  from him.

Westridge police recovered 205 gram of ice from Bilal. Police have registered separate cases against the accused, and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams. The CPO said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished. The crackdown will be continued against drug peddlers without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Progress Same Taxila Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

18 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan