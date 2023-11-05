More than 04 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown against drug dealers, the Rawalpindi police arrested six drug dealers and recovered more than four kilograms of drugs from their possession here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Bilal Zafar and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Asad Naseer and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody.

While Taxila police arrested Hazrat and recovered 520 gram of charas from his possession, the same quantity of drugs was recovered from Zafar Ali.

Following the operation, Dhamyal police arrested Usman and recovered 550 gram of charas from him.

Westridge police recovered 205 gram of ice from Bilal. Police have registered separate cases against the accused, and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams. The CPO said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished. The crackdown will be continued against drug peddlers without any discrimination.