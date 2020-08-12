More than 0.7 million children to be vaccinated polio drops

As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the special anti-polio campaign starting from August 17 in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the special anti-polio campaign starting from August 17 in Bahawalpur district.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial at his office.

It was revealed that almost 1455 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams and 167 fixed teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six Tehsil supervisors.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from August 17 to August 19 whereas August 20 is reserved for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that Assistant Commissioners must play their due role to make the campaign successful in their respective Tehsils.