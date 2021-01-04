UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 0.7 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated In Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

More than 0.7 mln children to be vaccinated in anti-polio drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from January 11 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aurangzaib, representative of WHO, Dr Sheraz and Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1764 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

As many as 3932 polio workers will participate in the drive. The campaign will be monitored by 477 supervisors, 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. January 14 and January 15 are reserved days for left-out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free. In the end, the Deputy Commissioner distributed face masks and hand sanitizers among polio workers.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Bahawalpur January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

15 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

24 minutes ago

China taking measures to ensure grain security

15 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

24 minutes ago

Three plots sealed in faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.