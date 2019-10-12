More than 1 bln people living with vision impairment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataract.

According to a World Sight Day 2019's report on vision issued by the World Health Organization ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.

"Eye conditions and vision impairment are widespread, and far too often they still go untreated," says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

People who need eye care were recommended to be able to receive quality interventions without suffering financial hardship and for which countries must incorporate eye care in national health plans.

Essential packages of care was cited to an important part of every country's journey towards universal health coverage.

Dr Tedros emphasized that it was unacceptable that 65 million people are blind or have impaired sight when their vision could have been corrected overnight with a cataract operation, or that over 800 million struggle in everyday activities because they lack access to a pair of glasses.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

As per report low- and middle-income regions of South Asia have rates of blindness that are eight times higher than in all high-income countries.

Rates of cataract and trachomatous trichiasis were identified to be higher among women, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The report further stated that main drivers of the most common eye conditions, besides cataract, trachoma and refractive error, also include myopia, diabetic retinopathy and late detection.