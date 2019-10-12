UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1 Bln People Living With Vision Impairment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

More than 1 bln people living with vision impairment

More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataract

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataract.

According to a World Sight Day 2019's report on vision issued by the World Health Organization ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment.

"Eye conditions and vision impairment are widespread, and far too often they still go untreated," says Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

People who need eye care were recommended to be able to receive quality interventions without suffering financial hardship and for which countries must incorporate eye care in national health plans.

Essential packages of care was cited to an important part of every country's journey towards universal health coverage.

Dr Tedros emphasized that it was unacceptable that 65 million people are blind or have impaired sight when their vision could have been corrected overnight with a cataract operation, or that over 800 million struggle in everyday activities because they lack access to a pair of glasses.

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

As per report low- and middle-income regions of South Asia have rates of blindness that are eight times higher than in all high-income countries.

Rates of cataract and trachomatous trichiasis were identified to be higher among women, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The report further stated that main drivers of the most common eye conditions, besides cataract, trachoma and refractive error, also include myopia, diabetic retinopathy and late detection.

Related Topics

World Women 2019 All Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Difficult decisions in economic sector start beari ..

6 minutes ago

Steps demanded to bail out troubled textile sector

2 minutes ago

Economic stability during increasing poverty impos ..

2 minutes ago

Two girls commit suicide; man killed in wall colla ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Calls on Europe to Repatriate Foreign Fight ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Oct ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.