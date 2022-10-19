UrduPoint.com

More Than 10 Kg Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

More than 10 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 13 drug dealers and recovered more than 10 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Waris Khan police recovered 3.8 kg drugs from Naseer and the same police recovered 590 grams of charas from Haseeb.

Similarly, City Police held Atif and recovered 160 grams of charas from his possession and the same quantity of drug was recovered from Abbas.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhi police arrested Sher and recovered 1.2 kg drugs from his custody.

Bani police nabbed Yasir and recovered 570 grams of charas from his possession and the same police recovered 550 grams of charas from Haseeb.

Following an operation, Airport police arrested Junaid Tariq and recovered 1.

3 kg of drugs from his possession and Morgah police held Daniyal and recovered 240 grams of charas from his possession.

Taxila Police arrested Shahzad Maqbool and seized 300 grams of charas from his possession.

Rawat Police held Umair Rashid and recovered 300 grams of charas from his possession.

Wereas, Chuntra Police arrested Waseem and recovered 250 grams of charas from his custody. Kahuta police held Adil Saleem and recovered 500 grams charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases under the drug act and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams and assured that crackdown would continue against those involved in such illegal businesses and leading the youth towards destruction through drugs.

