More Than 100 Candidates Interviewed For Various Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:04 PM

More than 100 candidates interviewed for various posts

The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed more than 100 candidates for the posts of Additional Controller of Examination, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Controller Examination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed more than 100 candidates for the posts of Additional Controller of Examination, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Controller Examination.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the two-day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor, University of Okara Prof. Dr Zakaria Zakar, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Member of Punjab Service Commission Syed Ibne Abbas, and Registrar of the university Prof. Dr Muazzam Jameel.

More Stories From Pakistan

