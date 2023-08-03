Open Menu

More Than 100 Hepatitis Clinics Being Established In Punjab: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday said that more than 100 hepatitis clinics were being established across the province.

He was addressing as a chief guest to the awareness seminar on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day organized by the North Medical Department at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

He said that regular exercise was important to prevent fatty liver. He said that every second person in Pakistan was suffering from blood pressure for which some serious steps should be taken. He expressed his pleasure to attend such seminar in his own alma mater. He said the employees working at the KEMU must have their children graduated from the same institution.

The minister said that all measures would be taken for the improvement of the Mayo Hospital and the KEMU.

"We will definitely do whatever we can do for the betterment of the people," he said.

He congratulated Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Haroon Hamid and Professor Asrar-ul-Haq Toor for organizing the seminar.

The minister also led the awareness walk and inaugurated a beautiful gallery at the KEMU.

On this occasion, Professor Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Dr. Riasat Ali, Professor Akif Dilshad, Professor Asif Gul, Professor Asghar Naqi, Professor Shahzad Shams, Professor Saima Amir, Prof. Yar Muhammad, Professor Shandana Tariq, Chief Nursing Superintendent of Mayo Hospital, doctors and nurses were present.

