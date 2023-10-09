More than 100 stolen vehicles and around 1200 motorcycles recovered this year, CPO Khalid Hamdani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani to prevent crime at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

Among others, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, CIA officers attended the meeting.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani highly appreciated recent operations against vehicle theft in which 07 luxury stolen vehicles were recovered and handed over to the owners.

The other members of the gangs of accused involved in vehicle theft must be arrested.

More than 100 stolen vehicles and around 1200 motorcycles have been recovered this year, CPO said a crackdown should also be initiated against motorcycle lifters and previous record holders of motorcycle lifters should also be investigated, he added.

CPO said the performance report will be evaluated that after 15 days regarding the motorcycle theft.

He, however, commended police teams for eliminating drugs he said that more efforts are needed to curb the menace of drugs.

The legal action should be initiated to seize the property of convicted drug dealers, he remarked.

“your performance against drugs is also remarkable and commendable”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Public feedback on the arrest of notorious drug dealers is also laudable.