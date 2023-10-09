Open Menu

More Than 100 Stolen Vehicles And Around 1200 Motorcycles Recovered This Year, CPO Khalid Hamdani

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

More than 100 stolen vehicles and around 1200 motorcycles recovered this year, CPO Khalid Hamdani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani to prevent crime at Police Lines Headquarters here on Monday.

Among others, SSP Operations Faisal Saleem, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, CIA officers attended the meeting.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani highly appreciated recent operations against vehicle theft in which 07 luxury stolen vehicles were recovered and handed over to the owners.

The other members of the gangs of accused involved in vehicle theft must be arrested.

More than 100 stolen vehicles and around 1200 motorcycles have been recovered this year, CPO said a crackdown should also be initiated against motorcycle lifters and previous record holders of motorcycle lifters should also be investigated, he added.

CPO said the performance report will be evaluated that after 15 days regarding the motorcycle theft.

He, however, commended police teams for eliminating drugs he said that more efforts are needed to curb the menace of drugs.

The legal action should be initiated to seize the property of convicted drug dealers, he remarked.

“your performance against drugs is also remarkable and commendable”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Public feedback on the arrest of notorious drug dealers is also laudable.

Related Topics

Police Drugs CIA Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generati ..

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generative AI during Dubai Assembly fo ..

2 minutes ago
 Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tw ..

Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

9 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

1 hour ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

1 hour ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

4 hours ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

4 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

5 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan