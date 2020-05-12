UrduPoint.com
More Than 1000 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Tue 12th May 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Around 4242 coronavirus suspected patients so far have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1068 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 257 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab ,376 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 145 belonged to Rawal Town, 70 Potahar Town, 91 Rawalpindi Cantt, 25 Gujar Khan,32 Taxila, 5 Kahuta, 3 Kalar Syedan and 5 from Murree," he said.

"The result of 2623 suspects were tested negative while reports of 656 still awaited," he added.

The DPR said that 380 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 257 discharged after recovery.

" 55 coronavirus patients died in the district",he added.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar Pura, Zafar ul Haq Road, Satellite Town and Wah Cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was being carried out in different areas of the district especially where suspected cases were reported. He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

