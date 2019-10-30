More than 10,000 personnel to perform security duties during Azadi March

Islamabad police have finalized the security arrangement for Azadi March and more than 10,000 security personnel from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers would perform duties on the occasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have finalized the security arrangement for Azadi March and more than 10,000 security personnel from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers would perform duties on the occasion.

The police source at Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad told APP that 5000 personnel of Islamabad Police, 3,000 of Frontier Constabulary and 2,000 from Punjab Police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as Railways Police would perform security duties during the march. Moreover, Rangers' personnel would be also performing security duties on the occasion, he maintained.

These personnel, he said, would perform duties at various spots of the Capital including entry and exit points of the Federal capital, government buildings and venue of Azadi March (Sector H-9).

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also ensure deployment of its personnel on various roads of the Capital from time to time and 220 traffic personnel would perform duties for convenience to road users.

Meanwhile, the Police spokesman said that high ups of Islamabad police including all DIGs had given a detailed briefing to security personnel and were told that as how to ensure law and order.

The police source said that officer of SP level would remain present with contingents of policemen to boost their morale. The police will be provided trucks for detaining and transporting the suspects to the police stations in case of any violent activity.

Security apparatus in the federal capital has been completely mobilized to avert any untoward incident, the source added.

The administrations of PIMS and Polyclinic Hospital have issued alert in the hospitals ahead of Azadi march. Different departments including emergency departments have been directed to ensure maximum number of staff during the Azadi march. This alert would remain enforced from today until further orders, the source added.

