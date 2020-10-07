More than 10,000 police officials to perform security duties on Chehlum

Deputy Inspector General Operations Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday said more than 10,000 policemen would perform security duties on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Operations Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday said more than 10,000 policemen would perform security duties on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital.

He said the police had finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security, adding that the officers would remain in contact with administration of processions, community leaders, district administration and allied departments.

He said that routes of processions would be monitored through cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), adding that linked roads and streets would be sealed and barriers and barbed wires would be installed.

He said that mourners would be allowed to enter in procession after checking from three points, adding walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers would also be installed for checking.

He said the Chehlum procession would start from Alaf Shah Haweli and concludeat Karbala Gamay Shah.