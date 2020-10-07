UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 10,000 Police Officials To Perform Security Duties On Chehlum

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

More than 10,000 police officials to perform security duties on Chehlum

Deputy Inspector General Operations Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday said more than 10,000 policemen would perform security duties on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Operations Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday said more than 10,000 policemen would perform security duties on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the provincial capital.

He said the police had finalized arrangements to provide foolproof security, adding that the officers would remain in contact with administration of processions, community leaders, district administration and allied departments.

He said that routes of processions would be monitored through cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), adding that linked roads and streets would be sealed and barriers and barbed wires would be installed.

He said that mourners would be allowed to enter in procession after checking from three points, adding walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers would also be installed for checking.

He said the Chehlum procession would start from Alaf Shah Haweli and concludeat Karbala Gamay Shah.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Karbala From

Recent Stories

The Midrange Kings of 2020

15 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

29 minutes ago

Nobel winner Charpentier wants to send 'strong mes ..

59 seconds ago

Australia confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more d ..

1 minute ago

Post-Brexit trade talks resume in London

4 minutes ago

Mother, son killed in Malakand road mishap

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.