More Than 10,000 Policemen Performed Duty On By-polls: CCPO Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday said more than 10,000 policemen were deployed at sensitive places of four Constituencies on by-elections to ensure foolproof security.

The CCPO visited various polling stations, camp offices and police pickets in the provincial capital and reviewed security arrangements.

CTO Muntazer Mehdi, SSP, SDPOs and officers concerned accompanied him. The CCPO also met officials deputed at various points and briefed them to remain alert.

CCPO Bilal Kamyana directed officials posted on election duty to remain at their respective points till the completion of all stages of the election process.

He said no one would be allowed to take the law into hands as there would be no compromise on maintaining law and order besides protecting life and properties of people. Aerial firing and show of weapons were strictly prohibited under the section 144 and legal action will be taken against the violators, he added.

Bilal Kamyana also reviewed the polling process and police duty from the operations and monitoring center of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad KamranKhan gave a detailed briefing about monitoring process with the help of CCTV cameras installedat different sensitive polling stations.

