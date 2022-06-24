More than 100,000 animals vaccinated against lumpy skin disease: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information , Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that more than 1000,00 animals had been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease in the province.

Giving details off the measures taken by the KP government to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease , he said that vaccination campaign was started with the help of district administration and veterinary team after after first case of virus was reported in D. I Khan on April 22 this year.

He said that mobile app lumpy Skin Disease Prevention (LSD) was introduced through which people could register a complaint of lumpy skin disease in cattle on which teams would be available for vaccination.

Barrister Saif said that around 150 field staff had been trained for treatment of lumpy skin vaccination, adding 50 mobile veterinary clinics were provided to the field staff.

He said that the Livestock Department has also set up a provincial task force on prevention of lumpy skin in cattles.

He said that 56 check posts across the province had been setup for animal vaccination.