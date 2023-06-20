UrduPoint.com

More Than 103 Challan Tickets To Transporters For Overloading

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

More than 103 challan tickets to transporters for overloading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued challan tickets to more than 103 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) due to over-loading during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

The action has been taken on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan against such vehicles.

According to the CTO, overloading damage roads and can cause accidents including the loss of lives anytime.

Special squads have been constituted on the roads to monitor public service vehicles.

If found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations, they are issued tickets and slapped with a heavy fine, he said.

He directed the traffic police officers and personnel to take stern legal action against overloaded vehicles as per law.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

20 minutes ago
 UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dha ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protect ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

21 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

36 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.