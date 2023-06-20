More than 103 challan tickets to transporters for overloading

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued challan tickets to more than 103 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) due to over-loading during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

The action has been taken on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan against such vehicles.

According to the CTO, overloading damage roads and can cause accidents including the loss of lives anytime.

Special squads have been constituted on the roads to monitor public service vehicles.

If found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations, they are issued tickets and slapped with a heavy fine, he said.

He directed the traffic police officers and personnel to take stern legal action against overloaded vehicles as per law.