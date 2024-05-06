More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa has said that further improvement should be made in the recovery of government dues

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa has said that further improvement should be made in the recovery of government dues. While reviewing the individual performance of revenue officers at a meeting held in the committee room of his office, he said that revenue officers should work actively in the field.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, and officers of the Revenue Department were present. The Deputy Commissioner directed that no laxity or negligence should be shown in the discharge of this important responsibility.

It was informed in the meeting that during April 2024, a total of Rs. 22.041 million was recovered in the form of water tax. The Revenue Department has collected Rs 4.7 million in the form of agricultural income tax during April 2024 and deposited in the government treasury.

Similarly, Rs 39 million was recovered during this period under the head of transfer fees, and Rs. 46.2 million was recovered under the head of stamp duty in April and deposited in the government treasury.