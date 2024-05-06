More Than 111 Million Collected In Govt Dues In April
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa has said that further improvement should be made in the recovery of government dues
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa has said that further improvement should be made in the recovery of government dues. While reviewing the individual performance of revenue officers at a meeting held in the committee room of his office, he said that revenue officers should work actively in the field.
On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, and officers of the Revenue Department were present. The Deputy Commissioner directed that no laxity or negligence should be shown in the discharge of this important responsibility.
It was informed in the meeting that during April 2024, a total of Rs. 22.041 million was recovered in the form of water tax. The Revenue Department has collected Rs 4.7 million in the form of agricultural income tax during April 2024 and deposited in the government treasury.
Similarly, Rs 39 million was recovered during this period under the head of transfer fees, and Rs. 46.2 million was recovered under the head of stamp duty in April and deposited in the government treasury.
Recent Stories
Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief
RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony
US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed
Safi Warriors Martial Arts Academy win KP Al-Kabir Inter-Club Karate Championshi ..
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surger ..
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident
Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader
Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race
Sports Gala inaugurated at Gomal Law College
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief11 seconds ago
-
US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor17 seconds ago
-
3,475 kg prohibited Chinese salt destroyed9 minutes ago
-
Advisor lauds performance of Mansehra Police in Bedra Interchange incident9 minutes ago
-
Political veteran set to be named Scotland's next leader9 minutes ago
-
SMIU VC addresses closing ceremony of PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League9 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervention settles outstanding dues of two complainants19 minutes ago
-
‘Corporal punishment fear should be wiped out of kids’ minds’; says PRSP official9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises police for busting Jordan gang9 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice9 minutes ago
-
Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her36 minutes ago