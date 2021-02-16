More than 1141 acres state land retrieved in eleven days

As many as 1141 acres 3 kanal and 4 marla state land worth Rs. 10.38 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers in Faisalabad during last 11 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1141 acres 3 kanal and 4 marla state land worth Rs. 10.38 billion has been retrieved from land grabbers in Faisalabad during last 11 days.

Giving details, a spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that on eleventh day, 42 acre 3 kanal and 4 marlas land worth 404 million was retrieved.

He said that in the tehsil City 2 kanal 11 marla land worth Rs.2.57 billion, in the tehsil Sadar 140 acre 2 kanals and 16 marlas land of 2.24 billion, in tehsil Jaranwala 165 acre 7 kanal 11 marlas land worth 745 million was retrieved.

He further said that in tehsil Tandlianwala 289 acre 5 kanal 12 marlas land worth of 479 million, in tehsil Samundri 61 acre 2 kanal 8 marlas land worth 159 million and in tehsil Chak Jhumra 497 acre 8 kanal land of Rs 4.19 billion was retrieved.