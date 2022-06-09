More than 115 flour mills in Gujranwala division providing subsidized flour

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :-:More than 115 flour mills in Gujranwala division were providing subsidized flour and action was being taken against those flour mills which do not follow the government instructions.

This was stated by Deputy Director (DD) food Altaf Hussain Ansari during his visit to Siranwali Gala Mandi along with District Food Controller (DFC) Shahnawaz Chouhan.

He said that misappropriation of wheat supplied at discounted rates could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The DD Food said that legal action was being taken against the mills owners involved in wheat smuggling.

All flour mill owners should fully cooperate in providing subsidized flour to themasses and no concession would be made to the flour mafia in this regard,he added.