More Than 1.1mln Citizens Availed Police Services From Khidmat Marakaz This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

More than 1.1mln citizens availed police services from Khidmat Marakaz this year

Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz, located in Lahore and all other districts of the province, are actively providing digital services to citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz, located in Lahore and all other districts of the province, are actively providing digital services to citizens.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman said that over 1.1 million citizens have availed police services from the Khidmat Marakaz so far this year. In the past month alone, over 240,000 citizens received various police services. Punjab Police Spokesman said that 57,400 citizens obtained police character certificates, 123,000 citizens underwent general police verification, over 3,000 private employees were verified by the police, 15,600 citizens registered tenancy agreements, 1,800 citizens got their vehicles verified, over 14,000 citizens obtained medico-legal certificates, over 500 citizens reported crimes, 6,000 citizens registered lost documents, 9,331 citizens received copies of FIRs,1 citizen reported a case of violence against women.

Spokesman further stated that 9,290 individuals were provided legal and social protection through ongoing measures to safeguard vulnerable groups.

The IG Punjab remarked that the Police Khidmat Marakaz is a top-tier project in community policing equipped with modern technology, benefiting millions of citizens across all districts of the province every year.

