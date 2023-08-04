More than 12 houses damaged in landslide near Muzaffarabad: Spokesperson PRCS

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The spokesperson of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK chapter here on Friday said that more than 12 houses have completely damaged leaving at least hundred people including women and children homeless in a nearby village of Muzaffarabad due to landsliding.

The incident struck village Domeshi of Union Council Patreend, resulting in significant loss of houses, displacement of families, and damage to infrastructure, he added.

He said, keeping in view the current situation, PARCS has mobilized its resources to provide aid and support to the affected communities.

According to PRCS AJK initial assessment report nineteen houses have been damaged as a result of devastating landsliding out of which 12 houses have been fully damaged and 7 houses were partially damaged.

Soon after the disaster broke, the trained emergency response teams of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK were on high alert and rapidly deployed to the affected area.

The Red Crescent Society's volunteers and staff members have been working tirelessly to assist the affected families by distributing essential relief items.

In this connection, activists distributed shelter tool kits and kitchen sets along with other relief items.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families during this difficult time," said Gulzar Fatima, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK. "Our dedicated teams are on the ground, committed to provide immediate assistance and support to those in need." The Secretary PRCS-AJK further said that they extended deepest condolences to those who lost their houses and properties.

While talking about the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK response Kabeer Ahmed a focal person of theaffected community, said that the devastating landsliding incident that struck Union Council Patreend, the community members, want to express our deepest gratitude to PARCS AJK, for their quick and selfless response in providing aidand support during this challenging time.