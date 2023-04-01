More than 1.2 million free flour bags distributed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, free flour is being distributed to eligible people throughout the district under the Prime Minister Ramazan package.

More than 1.2 million free flour bags have been distributed in the Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited flour distribution points established at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school, Government College of Technology, and Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the matters related to flour distribution. The DC visited the counters for special and elderly people and said flour should be provided to special and elderly people on a priority basis.

He also inspected the medical facilities at the medical camp.

He instructed that staff should deliver the flour bag to their rides for their convenience.